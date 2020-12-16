Swara Bhasker On Kangana Ranaut: A Great Actor Doesn't Mean They Are Great Human Being

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress has faced a lot of criticism over her comments about industry colleagues, the farmer protests, government policies and more. Recently the actress had a day-long Twitter war with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, she earlier had also called Urmila Matondkar "soft porn star".

Actor Swara Bhasker has also had her set of disagreements with Tanu Weds Manu co-star. Kangana Ranaut in an interview had referred to Swara as a B Grade actress. She was recently asked if Kangana contradicts the statement that 'a great artist is a great human being'. Swara told IANS, "There is nothing further from the truth. Acting is a profession like any other," the Veere Di Wedding actress went on to say that, "your craft is not who you are as an individual."

Swara added that great actors are not always good human beings, he said, "I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artist. We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life."

"No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it," she added. On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, a Netflix original series, which released on December 4, 2020.

