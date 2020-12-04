Swara Bhasker On Kangana Ranaut: She Has Become Synonymous With Spewing Poisonous Fiction

Kangana Ranaut once again finds herself in a sticky spot after misleading her Twitter followers with a factually incorrect statement. In her tirade against the farmers' protests, Kangana misidentified an elderly protestor and also claimed that she was available for protests for Rs 100.

She was not only fired at by Twitterati, but also her contemporaries, especially singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Many hailed him for not letting Kangana's misleading and divisive claims pass, and supported him as he hit back at her.

Swara Bhasker too had a mouthful to give Kangana as she called her behavior on social media 'sickening' and requested her to spare the elderly with her 'vile nonsense'.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Swara said about Kangana's statements on the farmers protests, "The comments are atrocious. I think Kangana has now become synonymous with spewing poisonous fiction, most of what she tweets, whether about history or current affairs are fiction cooked up and driven by a particular agenda."

She continued, "The thing that bothers me is her utter disrespect for the elderly. Her comments on Jaya Bachchanji and other senior actresses was not just distasteful it was utterly disrespectful and badtameez. She has spread slander against Bilkis Bano and Shaheen Baugh Dadis and what she said about Mahinder Kaur ji was also not just inaccurate lies but to say about an elderly farmer that she is 'available for 100 Rupees.' It's just sickening! Totally unacceptable."

Talking about Diljit's response, she said, "Kudos to Diljit for calling her out and not letting the issue slide. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and I have called her out in the past and it's good to see a star of Diljit's stature take a stand for this cause."

She concluded, "If Kangana wants to fight, let it be with her contemporaries, I'm happy to keep her engaged. But I request her to please spare our elderly the vile nonsense. Once again to her I will say, Thakk Jaa Behen!"

