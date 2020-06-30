Swara Bhasker On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Karan Johar Being Vilified Is Unnecessary

'It's Not A Fair Accusation,' Says Swara Bhasker On People Targetting Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt

The Veere Di Wedding actress told the tabloid, "We should have difficult conversations but there is a civilised way to do it. Right now, things are being said, and people are being blamed but Karan being vilified is unnecessary. I don't think Karan, Alia (Bhatt), Sonam (Kapoor) had anything to do with what happened with Sushant's career. It's not a fair accusation."

Swara Bhasker On Her Old Video With Karan Johar Which Resurfaced On The Social Media

Recently, an old video of Swara in which she is seen asking Karan Johar about nepotism went viral on the internet. Speaking about it, the actress told the leading daily, "In the video, one can see that Karan is accepting that he might have chosen people who were right in front of him and things should change. I would like to give him credit for engaging with the issue."

Swara Says That It's Disgusting That Sushant's Death Is Being Used For Ulterior Motives

She further continued, "But the way things have happened was quite sad. It's disgusting that Sushant's death is being used for ulterior motives by some people. We must give Sushant dignity in his death and celebrate his life. He was a tremendous artiste."

Earlier, Swara Bhasker Had Lashed Out At Netizens For Blaming Karan Johar And Alia Bhatt For Sushant's Demise

In a series of tweets, Swara had expressed her opinion on people trolling Karan Johar post Sushant's demise. The actress had posted, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!" She had further written, "Sushant didn't leave a note. We don't know what he went thru. We don't know the cause. taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn't leave a note! Get it? He didn't want to talk about it. He's gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy."