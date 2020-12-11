Swara Bhasker Opens Up On The Challenges Faced in Her Journey As An Actor; Says She Is Yet To Make Her Mark

Swara Bhasker has firmly established herself as an actor who is here to stay. However, she still feels the impact she has had as an actor and as a public person is inadequate. In a recent interview, Swara opened up on the struggles she faced in her journey so far, and explained what has kept her going.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Swara admitted, "Sometimes, I feel, I am still trying to make a mark in the world. Though things are a lot better, but there are times when you feel, I am still trying. I remember, when I started off, I was driven and confused but I was ambitious and lagi rehti thi. When I had dark or low moments, I thought that maybe I should let it go but I would get some project and things moved on. That cycle helped."

On the challenges of being an actor, she said, "Our lives are full of anxiety and uncertainty and your peace of mind depends on work. It is quite hard being in this profession, and maintaining your sanity, positive outlook and keeping yourself driven."

Talking about how her education shaped her as a person and the choices she makes as an artist, Swara said, "Everyone has their own journey. I was lucky to have parents who were strong and supportive, even when they were scared or worried about me. They never stopped me which gave me confidence. My education, too, helped a lot. I have done BA in Literature and Masters in Sociology, so I knew I was qualified and won't go hungry. Education in the liberal arts trained me to think in a rational way and articulate."

Coming to work, Swara was last seen in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, and she will next be seen in Sheer Qorma, also starring Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. However, Swara has been making headway in the web space as she was recently seen in shows like Rasbhari, Flesh and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

