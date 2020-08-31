Swara Bhasker Questions If Rhea Chakraborty Is Being Framed In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

After a WhatsApp chat between Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Neetu Singh and his former manager Shruti Modi which hinted at the late actor's family being aware of his condition, surfaced in the media, Swara Bhasker has now raised questions on whether Rhea Chakraborty was being framed in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The actress also raised questions as to why this story was 'conveniently' ignored by 'shouting anchors'. Rhea is currently being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Swara retweeted a conversation between Sushant's sister Neetu Singh and his former manager Shruti Modi, and wrote, "Hey Voyeurs & shameless conscience-less anchors! Chat Proves #RheaChakraborty had informed the family about the mental health of SSR way back in 2019. Why did all the high decibel, screaming shouting anchors conveniently ignore this story? Does it seem like Rhea is being framed?"

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. A month after his demise, the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna, in which he accused Rhea Chakraborty and his family members of forcing the late actor to take his life and cheating.

Last week, Rhea sought police protection for herself and her family, alleging that there was a 'threat' to their lives.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote, "We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family's life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily In covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou."

Later, the CBI wrote a letter to Mumbai Police to provide police protection to Rhea Chakraborty whenever she travels to DRDO guest house in Santacruz for questioning.

