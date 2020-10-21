Swara Bhasker Reacts To A Twitter User Pointing Out Raj's Problematic Behaviour In DDLJ

Swara Bhasker's Tweet

It all began when Swara shared a few screenshots from DDLJ and tweeted, "Find a guy who looks at you the way Raj looks at Simran!!!! 😻😻😻😻😻 #DDLJ25."

Netizen Points Out Raj's Problematic Behaviour

A Twitter user commented on Swara's post, "Raj does the following to Simran: 1. Lie that he raped her as a joke 2. Tears her clothes in public (accidentally, but who pulls a woman by the back of her dress anyway?) 3. Forces her to dance, and in the process gropes her and feels up her bare back. Why do women love creeps?"

Swara Bhasker Reacts To The Comment

In reply to the Twitter user, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, "Sadly u r are right.. I mean abt what all Raj does.. This is precisely the power of #Bollywood right? It makes stalking seem romantic. And we all are influenced by it - sometimes in the form of nostalgia & sometimes despite our own best intent. We all need to learn & change."

Meanwhile, Swara Is Also A Fan Of DDLJ

Sharing Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on the completion of 25 years of the film, the actress wrote, "OMG! Big love to this film, Raj & Simran and every single person associated with #DDLJ25 who brought the magic to life !! And here's to us - the generation whose love lives were spent looking for Raj! #DDLJ25 Here's to timeless love! @iamsrk."