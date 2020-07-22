Swara Bhasker Responds To A Tweet Claiming Kangana Ranaut Mistreated Her On Tanu Weds Manu Sets

A Netizen Alleges That Kangana Had Mistreated Swara On The Sets Of Tanu Weds Manu

A Twitter user wrote, "Kangana Ranaut Ma'am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot' to her after a take? Is this not mistreatment of outsiders ma'am?"

Swara Bhasker Replies To The Tweet

The actress responded with a tweet that read, "#SupportMax by reigning national award winning outsider-star to "needy- outsider" ! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories @teamkangana."

Earlier, Swara Had Mocked Kangana's Statement In Which She Had Claimed That Her Film Queen Led To Birth Of Feminism In The Film Industry

Sharing a clip from Kangana's interview, Swara had written, "Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali' in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers."

Soon, Kangana's team had reacted to Swara's tweet and posted, "Dear @ReallySwara none of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with Queen 2014 if not please correct us when it happened ?"

Meanwhile, Swara Recently Apologized To Sushant's Family

"Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must've read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. 🙏🏽 Sushant has a release coming up, let's celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let's be kind," wrote the actress.