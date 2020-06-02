Swara Bhasker Reveals Her Reaction To The Famous ‘Vibrator Scene' From Veere Di Wedding

Swara's Reaction To The Scene On Set

Swara shared the throwback picture from the sets of Veere Di Wedding and revealed that after watching the scene, she knew it was going to change things for her. Swara wrote, "this was my face as I watched the playback of the famous vibrator scene! I think subconsciously I knew what I was going to unleash in my life!"

Swara Celebrates 2 Years Of Veere Di Wedding

She also dedicated a post celebrating two years of the film's release, she wrote, "Two years to the film that was not a ‘chick flick', the film that broke glass ceilings and the idea that ‘women centric फ़िल्में खुलतीं नहीं हैं', the film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist- Ungli ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ?￢ﾝﾤ️❤️❤️ @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could've pulled this one off! @ghoshshashanka only you could've survived this! @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania ONLY YA'LL! ?￰ﾟﾒﾓ? #RheaKapoor @nidsmehra #mehulsuri thank you for #SakshiSoni !"

Ekta Kapoor Is Working On Veere Di Wedding 2

The film, released on June 1, 2018, also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding followed the group of friends, as they started preparing for their friend's wedding and rediscover themselves on a girls trip to Thailand.

Earlier in 2020, producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor revealed they are working on a sequel for the buddy comedy film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.