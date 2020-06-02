    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Swara Bhasker Reveals Her Reaction To The Famous ‘Vibrator Scene' From Veere Di Wedding

      By
      |

      Swara Bhasker celebrated two years of Veere Di Wedding by sharing her first reaction to watching the infamous 'Vibrator Scene' from the film. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared the look on her face, after watching the playback for the first time.

      Swara Reveals Her Reaction To Infamous ‘Vibrator Scene

      The 'vibrator scene' or also known as the 'masturbation scene' from Veere Di Wedding brought new kind of criticisms for Swara Bhasker. The actress was seen playing the role of Sakshi, who was caught masturbating by her husband and was being blackmailed for it. The scene grabbed a lot of attention and has also led many to slut-shame the actress. However, Swara continued to fight the trolls.

      Swara's Reaction To The Scene On Set

      Swara's Reaction To The Scene On Set

      Swara shared the throwback picture from the sets of Veere Di Wedding and revealed that after watching the scene, she knew it was going to change things for her. Swara wrote, "this was my face as I watched the playback of the famous vibrator scene! I think subconsciously I knew what I was going to unleash in my life!"

      Swara Celebrates 2 Years Of Veere Di Wedding

      Swara Celebrates 2 Years Of Veere Di Wedding

      She also dedicated a post celebrating two years of the film's release, she wrote, "Two years to the film that was not a ‘chick flick', the film that broke glass ceilings and the idea that ‘women centric फ़िल्में खुलतीं नहीं हैं', the film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist- Ungli ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ?￢ﾝﾤ️❤️❤️ @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could've pulled this one off! @ghoshshashanka only you could've survived this! @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania ONLY YA'LL! ?￰ﾟﾒﾓ? #RheaKapoor @nidsmehra #mehulsuri thank you for #SakshiSoni !"

      Ekta Kapoor Is Working On Veere Di Wedding 2

      Ekta Kapoor Is Working On Veere Di Wedding 2

      The film, released on June 1, 2018, also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding followed the group of friends, as they started preparing for their friend's wedding and rediscover themselves on a girls trip to Thailand.

      Earlier in 2020, producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor revealed they are working on a sequel for the buddy comedy film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

      Swara Bhasker Follows Sonu Sood's Footsteps, Helps Migrant Workers Reach Home

      Swara Bhaskar Targeted With The Most Dirty Comments On Her Picture & It's Too Shameful To Read!

      Read more about: swara bhasker veere di wedding
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X