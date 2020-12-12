Swara Bhasker Slams A Netizen For Challenging Her To Debate On Farm Bills

From the last few weeks, many farmers have been protesting against the new farm bills, and celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, etc., extended their support to them. So, when a netizen tried to take a jibe at Swara Bhasker and celebrities, the Veere Di Wedding actress lost her cool and slammed the netizen for the same.

ALSO READ:Amid Diljit Dosanjh-Kangana Ranaut's Heated War, Netizens Lighten The Mood With Hilarious Memes

It all happened when the netizen challenged Swara and others to have an open debate on farm bills with him. The netizen tweeted, "Challenging @diljitdosanjh @ReallySwara @AmmyVirk and @MikaSingh to have a virtual debate with me on Farm bills. You all can take 4 days to study the bills and prepare. Hai dum (Do you have the guts)?"

To this Swara replied, "This is the foolishness & fallacy that has in the 1st place created this mess.. Why convince us of the farm bills & it's benefits.. the farmers should be convinced of it.. GET IT? It's not that hard! Why don't u go engage in a conversation with the protesting farmers?"

This is the foolishness & fallacy that has in the 1st place created this mess.. Why convince us of the farm bills & it’s benefits.. the farmers should be convinced of it.. GET IT? It’s not that hard! Why don’t u go engage in a conversation with the protesting farmers? https://t.co/vEitcnurqR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 12, 2020

While many celebrities reacted to the farmers' protests after Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut's infamous Twitter spat, Swara came out in support of the farmers before anyone else. She had also criticised the use of water canons on protesting farmers.

With respect to work, Swara was recently seen in Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She will next be seen in Sheer Qorma alongside Divya Dutta.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker, Konkona Sen Sharma Are All Praise For Brands Refusing To Advertise On Toxic Channels