      Swastika Mukherjee Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her New Hairstyle; Says 'It's My Head And My Hair'

      Swastika Mukherjee's new bold hairstyle has been raising a lot of questions on social media. The actress, who was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, shared a picture in which she is seen with long hair on the left and buzzed short on the right side of her scalp.

      Swastika's new edgy hairstyle led to various rumours doing the rounds on the internet. Finally, the actress took to her Twitter page to put an end to all the speculations surrounding her new hairstyle.

      Swastika Mukherjee Lashes Out At Trolls

      The actress tweeted, "No I don't have cancer ( I pray I don't have it ever), No I don't do drugs, I don't smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It's my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it. All questions answered ?! Now chill."

      Swastika Reacts To A Netizen Asking Her If She Has Cancer

      Earlier, when a fan asked "out of concern" if the actress has cancer, she wrote, "Innocently asking to confirm him the news ?! Really ? So anyone shaving his/her head has cancer?!"

      Meanwhile, Swastika's New Haircut Garnered Praise As Well

      A netizen wrote, "Arey. You are looking fierce. That's a rad cut." "KICK-ASS. By every possible means," read a comment. Another netizen commented, "Bold and Beautiful."

      Swastika's Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Told Her That She Was Looking Bad

      A few days back, Swastika responded to a netizen who commented on one of her pictures that she was ‘looking so bad'. The netizen praised her new hairstyle, but added that she was ‘looking so bad', perhaps because of ‘make-up or no filter'. Unfazed by the criticism, the actress replied, "Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad."

      Story first published: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
