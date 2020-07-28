Swastika Mukherjee Slams Fans Watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Now, After Sushant’s Death

Swastika Mukherjee, who worked with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in his last release Dil Bechara, as well as 2015's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, has pointed that the film's viewership increased only in the weeks following Sushant's death.

Swastika wrote on Twitter, "Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that's most important. Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?! Regret is better and bigger than gratitude."

Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important.

Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?!

Regret is better and bigger than gratitude 😊 — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 27, 2020

She raised an important point that audiences are also responsible for maintaining the insider-outsider system in the film industry, by not supporting outsiders the same way as they support insiders, by watching their films.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! was based on the character created by Bengali writer, Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, and was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It was produced by Banerjee and Aditya Chopra. Although the film was praised by critics, it failed at the box office, putting plans of a sequel on hold.

Agreeing with Swastika, a fan replied, "I watched Detective Byomkesh Bakshi in an empty theatre. There were literally 4 other people, and this was the first week."

The insider-outsider discussion has been reignited following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While many fans of the late actor are putting the blame on the Hindi film industry for its differential treatment to insiders and outsiders, some celebrities, who are themselves 'outsiders' in the business, have said that there are three groups of people responsible for this: the industry, media and audiences.

A few days back, Anurag Kashyap gave an example of 'nepotism by media', by sharing a news piece which featured photos of Tiger Shroff and Taimur Ali Khan's spotting by the paparazzi, and alluded that the media too participates in hyping up star kids.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Points At Nepotism By Media And Audience Using Taimur And Tiger Shroff's Example