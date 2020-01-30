Taapsee Pannu Admits It Can Be ‘Unsafe’ To Decline Films Which Have Big Stars

Taapsee Pannu got candid in a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and admitted that it can be unsafe to turn down a film which has a big star in it. She pointed out that the fear is in the rejection being perceived wrongly. Taapsee said that she has at times gone out of her way to explain her reasons for turning down films.

Taapsee was a guest on Kareena's radio show 'What Women Want'. In a fun segment where Kareena describes situations and Taapsee has to say whether they are 'safe' or 'unsafe', the topic of declining films with big stars came up. Taapsee said that it is unsafe, explaining, "Actually, the fear of rejecting a film opposite a star is that they might perceive it wrongly. If they are a very big star, they should not think that I have turned it down because I have something personally against them."

She added, "Once or twice in the past, just to be 'safe, after I turned a film down, I went out of my way to tell the person the reason behind it. The ones who were accessible, that is. The ones who were not accessible, I have no idea how they perceived it, because I never got a chance to find out."

Taapsee has two releases lined up for 2020. One is an Anubhav Sinha directorial titled Thappad, which hits screens on February 28, 2020. The other is Vinil Matthew's Haseen Dillruba, set for release on September 28, 2020. Apart from these films, Taapsee is also working on Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Tadka.

