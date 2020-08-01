Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: 5 Reasons That Make Her A Woman Of Substance

Acting Chops

Be it playing a stereotypical Bollywood heroine or packing a punch in roles with a 'voice', Taapsee Pannu has always wooed us with her impressive acting skills. Even when she shared screen space with the acting stalwarts, Taapsee succeeded in making an impact on the audience in her own way.

She Never Fears To Experiment

Taapsee Pannu is one of the few ones in the film industry who has always stepped out of her comfort zone and picked her roles which challenged her as an actress. Be it rom-coms, courtroom dramas or even playing a septuagenarian, the leading lady has always passed with flying colours.

"She (Taapsee) has a certain fire in her mind and body. When an intelligent actor chooses the right script and is also good and hardworking, then success cannot elude them. She is not afraid of failure, which is the most important thing for any creative endeavour. If you're afraid then it is over," Pink's director Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary had said in one of his interviews.

She Walks The Talk

Taapsee has always been vocal about women empowerment. She is someone who is always been unapologetically herself. When it supporting important cases, the actress makes sure that she walks the talk as well. Reportedly, the actress had once declined an invitation to an event in Jaipur because it was sponsored by a fairness cream brand.

Taapsee Does Not Fear To Call A Spade A Spade

In an industry where actors often choose to be diplomatic, Taapsee Pannu has always been frank and honest. She has never shied away from calling out even the industry folks on important matters.

Her 'Dare-You-Mess-With-Me' Attitude

When it comes to trolls, the Thappad actress is known for hitting back at her naysayers with fiery comebacks on social media. Over the years, Taapsee has built a reputation for tackling trolls in a witty manner.

"I am very happy that even among my trollers I have a very strong image of a person who gives befitting reply. I don't have a problem with that honestly. It's just that, I was thinking, ‘Why did it come only to me?' Then I realised, it's probably people are not used to seeing a female actor respond," Taapsee had said in an interview with Zoom.