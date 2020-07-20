An Angry Taapsee Pannu Blasts Kangana Ranaut For Taking Advantage Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death!
Recently, in an explosive interview with Republic TV, actress Kangana Ranaut called out the movie mafia in Bollywood, but also called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses'. Needless to mention, her statement sparked an outrage on the internet. While some agreed with the Queen actress, others slammed her.
For the unversed, Kangana had said, "For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, 'Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar'."
"If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person," added Kangana.
Now, while speaking to a leading daily, Taapsee Pannu reacted to Kangana's bold accusations and slammed the latter for her controversial statements against her.
Taapsee Accuses Kangana Of Taking Advantage Of Sushant's Death
Reacting to Kangana's accusation that Taapsee is happy with the industry despite its unfair treatment to the outsiders, the Badla actress told HT, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone's death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity."
Taapsee: Not Scared To Voice Out Problems
Taapsee further added that she wants to speak up and address important issues that can empower others. She said that she spoke up when she was wrongfully replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She called out a wrong practice that was happening in the industry.
"So, it's not like I am scared to voice out problems and people do back you when you do it with right intentions," said Taapsee.
Taapsee On Kangana's 'We Love Karan Johar' Comment
Reacting to yet another accusation of Kangana, Taapsee said that she has never mentioned anywhere that she likes Karan Johar, but she has never said she hates him either.
"So, the fact that you don't hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person'? I don't even know him behind formal ‘hi, hello, thank you'. How is this even logical?" quipped Taapsee.
Taapsee On Being Called A 'Needy Outsider'
Taapsee refused to accept the tag of a 'needy outsider' given by Kangana and said, "First of all I don't think my existence has got anything to do with looks primarily. And, I have had my share of struggles and just because I don't glorify them and deal with them with a positive outlook, doesn't make me any less of the ‘outsider'."
Taapsee On Kangana ‘Why Don't You Get Work?’ Question
Taapsee hit back at Kangana for trying to tout her as a jobless actor and said, "In the last three years, I have been doing at least four films every year, and have five announced films right now. Who says I don't get enough work?"
The Thappad actress also reprimanded Kangana and her sister, Rangoli Chandel for making wrong allegations against her and said what they have been doing is harassment!