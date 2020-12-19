Taapsee Pannu Explains Why She Cannot Devote A Year To A Film; 'I Will Be Losing Out On Five Films'
If you check out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram page, you will get a glimpse of how the actress has been going the extra mile to prep up for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. From following healthy diet to heavy weight-lifting, Taapsee has been working hard to get into the skin of her character of a sprinter in the film.
In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about the challenges to get Rashmi Rocket right.
Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Want Any Discrepancy In Her Portrayal Of Rashmi Rocket
Taapsee was quoted as saying by ETimes, "We had the benchmark of a male sprinter's story set by Bhaag Milka Bhaag in India and I wanted to live up to it. The stories of Rashmi Rocket and Bhaag Milka Bhaag are very different but I didn't want any discrepancy in my portrayal. But I guess, the challenge here was bigger in a way."
Taapsee Pannu Says Her Film Doesn't Have The Luxury Of A Large Budget
The actress said, "You don't have as much of a budget in female-driven films as you have in male-driven ones. So you can't rely on VFX, you have to work on your body. Besides, a female cannot invest a full year in a film because she isn't paid as much as her male counterpart."
Taapsee Says Sometimes Her Entire Films Can Cost As Much As A Male Star's Fee
She further continued, "Humare film ka budget itna hota hai jitna ek male actor ki ek film ki fee hoti hai (Our films cost as much as a male actor's fee). And if I decided to invest a year in the prep and shoot of a film, I would be losing out on five films. That just won't be practical. The kind of stuff that I am now getting is something that I can hardly say ‘no' to."
Rashmi Rocket narrates the story of an untrained fast runner from Kutch, who is known fondly among her peers as 'Rocket.' The film helmed by Akarsh Khurrana, narrates her journey from anonymity to fame, and how she gets caught up in the politics and corruption of the sports system along the way. Priyanhsu Painyuli plays a pivotal role in the film.
