Taapsee Pannu Feels We Are Venting Out Anger Without Being Aware Of Its Repercussions

Taapsee Pannu remarked on how our society has regressed in the past few months by becoming more frustrated, judgemental and insensitive. She observed how we have become very careless with regard to the negativity we put out in the society, without understanding the repercussions we will face.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Taapsee said, "We've become more frustrated, we're ready to jump to judgemental conclusions about anyone and everyone , we've lost the sensitivity and heart towards people and situations. We have some kind of pent up anger in us for whatever reasons which we are trying to vent out in our lives on anyone and any issue without being mindful of what repercussions it may have."

The past few months have witnessed extreme hate and negativity on social media and media, especially after the loss of the valued actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. From the witch-hunt of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to the defaming of the Hindi film industry as a hell-ish place to social media bullying of actors, much is happening.

When asked what is the reason for all the negativity, Taapsee said, "May be because of the joblessness that we all have had for the last few months and that's the irritation and frustration and that has what has made us do angry about everything around but something has definitely gone wrong."

"Whenever people try to question what is happening in the society or what is happening in the country , a certain section starts to tag them as anti-National where as the intention of those people is just to ask for a better condition. After every few years in our country right from Independence till now every few years there is a certain kind of challenge that our country has faced. This is regardless of who is in power," she added.

Taapsee herself has been name-called and mentally harassed by her colleague Kangana Ranaut, who has used derogatory terms such as 'chaploos outsider', 'b-grade actor' and so on for her fellow actors.

