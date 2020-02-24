Taapsee Pannu Felt Claustrophobic During Thappad; Didn’t Get Back To Normalcy For 30 Days Afterwards

Taapsee Pannu has created a buzz with her upcoming movie Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad tells the story of a woman, whose life changes after her husband slaps her. In a recent interview, Taapsee revealed how the movie came to life, after a casual discussion with Anubhav, while they were shooting for Mulk. She also shared that she could not go back to normalcy for 30 days after filming Thappad.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, "I remember during the promotions of Mulk (2018), I was chatting with Anubhav sir and I told him that if there is a day I can really tell someone to make a film, it'll be on the subject of domestic violence. It is very personal to me and I can't explain why..."

Thappad is based on the premise that even one slap is unacceptable and that it accounts as domestic violence. Explaining why they chose to not make the film about excessive domestic violence, Taapsee said, "We deliberately refrained from making it into an excessive domestic violence film because then people might try to disconnect with it, saying 'Yeh hamare ghar pe nahi hota. Yeh hum upper middle class ya educated logo ke ghar pe nahi hota hai'. Hota sab ghar mein hai and so it was deliberately kept like that."

The film had a big impact on Taapsee personally, as she shared that she felt 'claustrophobic' many times while shooting, and felt desperate to come out of character. "When the shoot got over, I didn't get back to normalcy for 30 days and I had to take a break from work to disconnect from it," she said.

Thappad hits theatres on February 28.

