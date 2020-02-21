Taapsee Pannu Is Thankful That There Is No Controversy Surrounding Her Filmfare Win

Taapsee Pannu won her first Filmfare Award this year for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh. She shared the Critics Award for Best Actress with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee, who unsuspectingly gets dragged into controversies almost always, is thankful that there has been no controversy surrounding her Filmfare win. She sees it as people's validation that she deserved the award and is grateful for that.

Taapsee was interacting with the media at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards when she said, "It is nice that, for a change, my name wasn't dragged into controversy. I am so used to it. I always get involved in some controversy or the other, but this time I wasn't part of it. It means that most people were in agreement that I deserved the award, so I am thankful for that."

Winning a Filmfare was a long time coming for Taapsee, who said that she had been preparing a speech for it since 2016.

"It took time but finally I got it and what should I say other than that? I was preparing my speech for it since 2016 and it was of no use. But this year I didn't prepare a speech and that day I had to deliver the speech!" she said.

Saand Ki Aankh won much critical acclaim and had a decent run at the box office. The film was directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. It is based on the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who are the world's oldest sharpshooters.

