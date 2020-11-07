Taapsee Pannu Goes On Diet For Upcoming Films: I Hope To Ring In The New Year Having Chole Bhature

The current situation is keeping actress Taapsee Pannu busy keeping a watch on her diet, as she's preparing herself for her upcoming films, Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta. While Rashmi Rocket will see Taapsee as a Gujarati athlete, Loop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the German classic Run Lola Run.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said, "I have very limited food intake and that too of a specific kind, which I am not used to. I work hard to not give in to the sadness of the diet that I'm on. It's doable and I don't have a sweet tooth but I love to eat. Fried snacks and spicy food is my Achilles' heel. I am waiting for the races to end and hope to ring in the New Year having chole bhature."

She further added, "I had been training for two-and-a-half months already and was very close to getting to the desired shape. I discontinued my training during the lockdown but am back at it since the past two months. We have a month to go before we start filming the races; as of now, we are focusing on the drama and training portions."

With respect to work, Taapsee was last seen in Thappad. Recently, she wrapped up the shoot of Haseen Dillruba. The mystery thriller film is bankrolled by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Apart from Taapsee, the film also casts Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

