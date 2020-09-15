Taapsee Pannu Hails Jaya Bachchan For Speaking Up For Bollywood

Jaya Bachchan Opened Up About Kangana's Comment In Parliament

Jaya Bachchan in the video can be heard saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language."

Netizens Share Sexist Comments On Jaya Bachchan

However, the veteran actress is being trolled on social media by sexist trolls with many calling her a "shameless lady". Another tweet directed at Big B read, "Kindly tell your high-headed wife that this is not a monarchy".

Kangana's Response To Jaya Bachchan's Comment

Responding to Jaya's speech video, Kangana also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

Jaya Bachchan's comment came after Kangana Ranaut openly spoke about drug abuse in Bollywood and calling it a ‘gutter', claimed that 99 percent of Bollywood consumes drugs.