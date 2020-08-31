Taapsee Pannu, Hina Khan Condemn Media Trial Of Rhea Chakraborty; Say 'Trust The Law Of The Land'

Lakshmi Manchu's Post

She continued, "But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released."

Manchu concluded the post by adding, "I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don't speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I'm standing up for my colleague."

Hina Khan On Rhea Chakraborty Being Put On Trial By Media

Hina Khan on the case's coverage by media said, "At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone. She also said now is the time for a 'balanced opinion'." "We are all fighting for the right cause- Justice for Sushant- but it doesn't have to be this way. Since the last few weeks, all that every channel talks about is the Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. I am not saying don't talk about it but have a balanced view," Hina added.

Rhea Chakraborty Is Currently Being Questioned By The CBI

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house for the fourth consecutive day for questioning by the CBI in the case of death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020.