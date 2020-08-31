Taapsee Pannu, Hina Khan Condemn Media Trial Of Rhea Chakraborty; Say 'Trust The Law Of The Land'
Actress Taapsee Pannu has called out media and it's coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Taapsee asked the media to 'trust the law of the land', and added that it is wrong for media to convict someone who isn't proven guilty by the law yet. A few actors have spoken in support of Rhea Chakraborty in the ongoing case including, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait, Hina Khan and others.
Reacting to South actor Lakshmi Manchu's post on Twitter, Taapsee wrote, "I didn't know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased's sanctity."
In a note posted by Lakshmi Manchu on Twitter, she called out media for the unlawful trial on Rhea. She wrote, "I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don't know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant."
Lakshmi Manchu's Post
She continued, "But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released."
Manchu concluded the post by adding, "I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don't speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I'm standing up for my colleague."
Hina Khan On Rhea Chakraborty Being Put On Trial By Media
Hina Khan on the case's coverage by media said, "At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone. She also said now is the time for a 'balanced opinion'." "We are all fighting for the right cause- Justice for Sushant- but it doesn't have to be this way. Since the last few weeks, all that every channel talks about is the Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. I am not saying don't talk about it but have a balanced view," Hina added.
Rhea Chakraborty Is Currently Being Questioned By The CBI
Meanwhile, on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house for the fourth consecutive day for questioning by the CBI in the case of death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020.
