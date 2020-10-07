Taapsee Pannu: I Am Trying My Best To Make The Society A Bit More Kind Towards Women

Taapsee Pannu On Violence Against Women

The Thappad actress told Times of India, "I feel after every few days, an incident occurs where people feel that it is extremely brutal and then everybody starts talking about it. But the reality is, if you look at the newspapers and you realise that there's a brutal rape case reported almost everyday! I am sure there are more that's happening, but one at least catches your attention everyday."

Taapsee Pannu On The Hathras Gang-Rape Incident

She further continued, "So, when I look at this incident, it's probably not making me feel that this one incident is going to evoke more anger. I am in that state, where I have reached a point that I know this is our reality. And we need to fight it."

Taapsee Pannu Says Such Incidents Have Prodded Her To Do Something Against It

"Today, I am thinking of what can I do? I can't keep blaming people, abusing them or holding them accountable. So, instead I think what can I do in my capacity, as an individual. I am trying my best to make the society a bit more kind towards women. I am doing it through the kind of films, or characters I take up, where people feel that it is not okay to be subjected to kind of things we (women) get subjected to every now and then. I have reached a point where all these incidents keep reinforcing my belief and my strength that I have to keep going and not give up," the actress told the tabloid.