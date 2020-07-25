Taapsee Pannu: I Was Replaced In Pati Patni Aur Woh; Kangana Ranaut Never Supported Me

Kangana Ranaut has been attacking, among many others in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu. Kangana labelled Taapsee, who is an outsider just like her, a B-grade actress. She also said that actors like Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar are the proof of nepotism's existence in the film industry.

In a recent interview, Taapsee opened up on being a victim of nepotism herself. Taapsee stated that when she was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kangana, who has always crusaded against nepotism, never came out and supported her.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Taapsee opened up on how she has dealt with nepotism. She said, "I did lose films to star kids. I've been replaced unprofessionally in the films I had spoken about. There are two ways - either you depend on the biggies to support you consistently and help you reach the position that you eventually want to, or you make one for yourself regardless of anyone supporting you or not. I decided to depend on myself. I choose to be 'atmanirbhar'. I made sure I got the kind of films I wanted to do and the path of my own. It might take longer but I will have my own journey. I have no regrets."

"We all fight our own battles, Sushant was fighting his. I was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh, she didn't come and support me, I didn't ask for it also," she added, referring to Kangana, who claims to be fighting for outsiders in the film industry post Sushant's death. Pati Patni Aur Woh starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Taapsee added that there are three pillars for nepotism: one is the industry itself, the second is the media, and the third, audiences.

"Industry is one part of nepotism. But so is the media and the audience. Why don't they watch our films, first day first show? Why didn't they make Sonchiriya a big hit? Why don't they go for outsiders' films the way they go for the star kids' films?" she said.

