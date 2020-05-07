Happily Quarantined With Her Sister, Taapsee Pannu Is Making The Most Out Of Lockdown!

Actress Taapsee Pannu has no qualms about being quarantined with her sister in Mumbai. Taapsee is happy that even though her parents are not in Mumbai with her and are in Delhi, they're away from the hotspots. In a recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Taapsee revealed how she has been keeping herself sane amid the lockdown.

Taapsee said, "I've never been really disconnected from reality even though life has been pretty high-flying for me but I'm not utilising this time to introspect and doing a reality check. For me, it's all about living in the (present) moment. So we've our own Friday night where we watch a nice movie. We plan a dinner party on Saturdays and enjoy sundowners every Sunday. We just try to innovate and do these things to keep ourselves busy."

The Thappad actor also revealed how she's keeping a tab on her mental and physical fitness. She said, "I've downloaded a few cognitive and meditation apps, and also do reading exercises to keep myself mentally busy. Physical workout keeps going on at home, but I don't post pictures or videos of it as I hate getting filmed during that time. I feel it's not a pleasant sight. Even in the gym, I blur out others around me and just focus on my exercise."

Taapsee Pannu Never Thought Thappad's Collection Would Match Chhapaak & Panga's Box Office Record!

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Taapsee has her kitty full with ample projects. She will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.