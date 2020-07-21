Taapsee Pannu Shares Kangana Ranaut's Video From 2010 And Mocks Her Different Stand On Nepotism!

Ever since Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu a 'B-grade' actress on national television, the duo has engaged in war of words. It all started when Kangana Ranaut was interviewed by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV and the actress spoke in length about the existence of nepotism in the film industry and dragged many biggies including, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt and gave outrageous statements against them!

While Taapsee has already broke her silence on Kangana's allegations, she has also become very active on Twitter and has been constantly tweeting about Kangana. In her latest tweet, Taapsee shared a video of Kangana from 2010 wherein the latter can be heard speaking about star kids.

The video was originally shared by a journalist Anna MM Vetticad. She captioned the video as, "In 2010, #KanganaRanaut told me she does not mind the privilege (she called it "quota") star kids have since she herself has a quota and privilege back home because her granddad was in the IAS, her mother was a teacher, dad a businessman & great granddad a freedom fighter. I hesitated to bring this up since I don't want a discussion on nepotism derailed & (this is a golden rule of journalism) I don't want to make this about myself. But #Ranaut's team left me with no choice by circulating a tiny clip from this show to claim I shamed her."

Check out the video here..

In 2010, #KanganaRanaut told me she does not mind the privilege (she called it "quota") star kids have since she herself has a quota and privilege back home because her granddad was in the IAS, her mother was a teacher, Dad a businessman & great granddad a freedom fighter (Contd) pic.twitter.com/5i0KPpJ2GV — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) July 21, 2020

Taapsee retweeted her tweet and wrote, "Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand. Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our 'territory' or their 'territory' matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar."

The same video was also retweeted by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Swara Bhasker.

Clearly, the war of words are getting murkier with each passing day!