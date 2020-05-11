Taapsee Pannu's Mom On Her Daughter Having A Boyfriend: Whoever She Chooses For Herself, We Are Okay

Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Is Secretive About Her Love Life

The Thappad actress told the entertainment portal, "I don't want to hide anything from anyone. I'm very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn't only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can't afford to do."

The Actress On How Her Family Reacts To Her Relationships

Taapsee shared, "Honestly, it's never been like I have hidden things from my parents. But I'm also of the belief that I will bring someone to their notice only when I'm sure of it. Most of the times, it didn't reach that level."

Taapsee Pannu Is Currently In A Relationship

She revealed, "There's someone in my life and my family knows about it. It's very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I'm with. Else it won't work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, "Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai."

This Is What Taapsee Pannu's Mother Has To Say About Her Daughter's Boyfriend

She told the online portal, "Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her." Taapsee's mother also revealed that when Taapsee was growing up, she (Taapsee's mother) didn't know about the boys she was dating. To which, Taapsee quipped, "Unko pata bhi nahi hoga if I was dating a boy ever."