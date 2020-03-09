Taapsee Pannu Never Looked In The Mirror And Thought ‘I Want To Be Madhuri Dixit’

Taapsee Pannu somehow seems to have cracked the formula for success with regard to films. The actress has been knocking it out of the park with her choice of films and her performances in each of her films.

However, growing up, a career in films was never in the radar for Taapsee. She reveals that she was never allowed to watch films during her school time, and was focused on academics.

Speaking to Times Of India in an interview, Taapsee said, "I never cherished or even had a dream of becoming an actress in the first place. I never had that moment where I looked into the mirror and said, 'Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon'. I was brought up in a middle-class family where everything was about academics. I used to play a lot of sports. The film world didn't feature anywhere in my life because parents did not watch a lot of films. I was never taken to watch a cinema during my school time. I only saw Chota Chetan as it was part of my holiday homework."

She continued, "I genuinely enjoyed studying. Also because I always thought I cannot pretend. Whatever is there on my mind was on my face. I could never even lie because my parents would see my face and figure out I was lying."

Taapsee's latest film, Thappad has been receiving positive response from both critics and audiences alike. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film pointedly questions domestic violence which is often brushed under the carpet by the society.

Talking about Taapsee's upcoming projects, she has five movies lined up for release this year including Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Womaniya and Tadka.

