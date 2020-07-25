Taapsee Pannu On Coping Up With The Pandemic: I'm Privileged, It Didn’t Affect Me Mentally

Ever since India was hit by the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the nation has been struggling hard to cope up with it. In the last four months, mental health has taken a toll on almost everyone. Actress Taapsee Pannu spoke to a leading daily and said that the pandemic didn't affect her mentally, as she considers herself privileged, but she was worried for the people, who were put in a tough spot.

Taapsee told HT, "Honestly, I'm in that category of people who probably will not understand much of what you want to ask regarding mental health, because I'm privileged. I have my family with me, a place to stay, and access to a lot of facilities. Looking at what's happening around, I thought I'm in a really privileged position to have whatever we have. It didn't affect me mentally, as much as it did to the people I saw around me."

Speaking about the people, who struggled to earn bread and butter for themselves and their families, Taapsee said, "They aren't getting paid as they're all freelancers. Some places are like pigeon holes. A lot of apartments in Mumbai, which are supposed to be places where people of your and my age live, are so small, and people have had to live there 24/7 for four months, without work or rent. How the future will be is a big question mark."

Taapsee also spoke about the poor people who lived in a very congested space throughout the four months and said, "And I'm not even going to the category of really poor people who barely live in a single room. Looking at all of that, I really thank God that I'm secure and safe, and don't have to go through that stress."

In the same interview, Taapsee asserted that she wants to stay positive and doesn't want to mull over the past too much.