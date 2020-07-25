    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu On Coping Up With The Pandemic: I'm Privileged, It Didn’t Affect Me Mentally

      By
      |

      Ever since India was hit by the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the nation has been struggling hard to cope up with it. In the last four months, mental health has taken a toll on almost everyone. Actress Taapsee Pannu spoke to a leading daily and said that the pandemic didn't affect her mentally, as she considers herself privileged, but she was worried for the people, who were put in a tough spot.

      Taapsee told HT, "Honestly, I'm in that category of people who probably will not understand much of what you want to ask regarding mental health, because I'm privileged. I have my family with me, a place to stay, and access to a lot of facilities. Looking at what's happening around, I thought I'm in a really privileged position to have whatever we have. It didn't affect me mentally, as much as it did to the people I saw around me."

      taapsee-pannu-on-coping-up-with-the-pandemic-i-m-privileged-it-did-not-affect-me-mentally

      Speaking about the people, who struggled to earn bread and butter for themselves and their families, Taapsee said, "They aren't getting paid as they're all freelancers. Some places are like pigeon holes. A lot of apartments in Mumbai, which are supposed to be places where people of your and my age live, are so small, and people have had to live there 24/7 for four months, without work or rent. How the future will be is a big question mark."

      An Angry Taapsee Pannu Blasts Kangana Ranaut For Taking Advantage Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death!

      Taapsee also spoke about the poor people who lived in a very congested space throughout the four months and said, "And I'm not even going to the category of really poor people who barely live in a single room. Looking at all of that, I really thank God that I'm secure and safe, and don't have to go through that stress."

      In the same interview, Taapsee asserted that she wants to stay positive and doesn't want to mull over the past too much.

      Read more about: taapsee pannu
      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X