Taapsee Pannu On Defending Anurag Kashyap: I Will Break All Ties With Him If He Is Found Guilty

Taapsee Pannu Says She Will Be The First One To Break Ties With Anurag Kashyap If He Is Made Guilty Of Sexual Harassment

The actress told Mumbai Mirror, "If he is found guilty, I'll be the first person to break all ties with him. But if the investigation is inconclusive, how can the sanctity of the #MeToo movement be sustained? How will real victims benefit from a power that's come to us after years of suppression? It's wrong for women to derail the movement. Abusing power isn't gender-specific."

Taapsee Pannu Says Anurag Treats Women With Respect

"Anurag has a lot of respect for women, never badmouths anyone even if that person hasn't been kind to him in public. His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him. If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation, let the truth come out," the actress told the tabloid.

Taapsee Pannu On Why She Never Shies Away From Expressing Her Opinion On Controversial Topics

When asked about why she never shies away from speaking her mind when it comes to controversial topics like this case, the actress explained, "I try very hard to remain neutral too, but my conscience won't allow it. If I keep mum, I feel like I am deaf and dumb, someone who can't even stand up for an industry that has given her, her identity. I don't understand why we have to live in fear if we don't have any skeletons in her closet. I don't take names because I hate the sin, not the sinner. But for myself, I can't be spineless and heartless. If I am in a position where what I say matters, why stay quiet? Speaking out helps me sleep better."