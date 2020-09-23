Taapsee Pannu On Defending Anurag Kashyap: I Will Break All Ties With Him If He Is Found Guilty
Actress Taapsee Pannu was among the first people who backed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap when the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by Payal Ghosh. The Manmarziyaan actress had tweeted a picture with Anurag and captioned it as, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know.
See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)"
The actress was trolled on social media for defending Anurag in the controversy. Recently, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee opened up about her stand in this #MeToo row, and why she feels strongly about supporting the filmmaker.
Taapsee Pannu Says She Will Be The First One To Break Ties With Anurag Kashyap If He Is Made Guilty Of Sexual Harassment
The actress told Mumbai Mirror, "If he is found guilty, I'll be the first person to break all ties with him. But if the investigation is inconclusive, how can the sanctity of the #MeToo movement be sustained? How will real victims benefit from a power that's come to us after years of suppression? It's wrong for women to derail the movement. Abusing power isn't gender-specific."
Taapsee Pannu Says Anurag Treats Women With Respect
"Anurag has a lot of respect for women, never badmouths anyone even if that person hasn't been kind to him in public. His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him. If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation, let the truth come out," the actress told the tabloid.
Taapsee Pannu On Why She Never Shies Away From Expressing Her Opinion On Controversial Topics
When asked about why she never shies away from speaking her mind when it comes to controversial topics like this case, the actress explained, "I try very hard to remain neutral too, but my conscience won't allow it. If I keep mum, I feel like I am deaf and dumb, someone who can't even stand up for an industry that has given her, her identity. I don't understand why we have to live in fear if we don't have any skeletons in her closet. I don't take names because I hate the sin, not the sinner. But for myself, I can't be spineless and heartless. If I am in a position where what I say matters, why stay quiet? Speaking out helps me sleep better."
Speaking about work, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are all set to reunite for a supernatural thriller. Talking about the film, Taapsee revealed that it will have Anurag's signature touch, but will also trace his evolution as a filmmaker.
