Taapsee Pannu On Her Marriage Plans: 'There Is No Pressure From My Family'
When B-town leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot, their grand weddings were the talk of the town for many months. However, Taapsee Pannu believes in keeping things low-key.
The actress is reportedly dating Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Thappad actress got candid about her marriage plans. Her mother too, opened up about her daughter's wedding.
Taapsee Pannu's Mom Doesn't Believe In The Institution Of Marriage
Taapsee's mother told the entertainment portal, "There's no pressure on her to get married. I do talk about it sometimes, but even I don't believe in the institution of marriage much. So it's up to her when she wants to do it."
'There's No Pressure From The Family,' Says Taapsee
Reacting to her mother's statement, the actress said, "I have told you, there's been no pressure at all. My parents have just told me that they would like to see me married eventually. But it's never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega."
Taapsee Wants A Low-Key Wedding
Earlier, the Pink star had told a leading daily, "I don't want a big fat Indian wedding. Whenever I get married, it will be a close knit family affair. I don't want it to be a three-four day affair. It will all be in a day."
Taapsee Recently Confirmed Being In A Relationship
The actress told Pinkvilla, "There's someone in my life and my family knows about it. It's very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I'm with. Else it won't work for me."
With respect to work, Taapsee Pannu has some exciting films in her kitty. This includes Haseen Dilruba, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu Shares Favourite Photo With Rishi Kapoor 'Even In His Bullying There Was Love'
Taapsee Pannu's Mom On Her Daughter Having A Boyfriend: Whoever She Chooses For Herself, We Are Okay