Taapsee Pannu On Her Marriage Plans: 'There Is No Pressure From My Family'

Taapsee Pannu's Mom Doesn't Believe In The Institution Of Marriage

Taapsee's mother told the entertainment portal, "There's no pressure on her to get married. I do talk about it sometimes, but even I don't believe in the institution of marriage much. So it's up to her when she wants to do it."

'There's No Pressure From The Family,' Says Taapsee

Reacting to her mother's statement, the actress said, "I have told you, there's been no pressure at all. My parents have just told me that they would like to see me married eventually. But it's never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega."

Taapsee Wants A Low-Key Wedding

Earlier, the Pink star had told a leading daily, "I don't want a big fat Indian wedding. Whenever I get married, it will be a close knit family affair. I don't want it to be a three-four day affair. It will all be in a day."

Taapsee Recently Confirmed Being In A Relationship

The actress told Pinkvilla, "There's someone in my life and my family knows about it. It's very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I'm with. Else it won't work for me."