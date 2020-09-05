Taapsee Pannu On Rhea Chakraborty: Every Girl With Relatively More Successful Man Is Not Gold Digger

Actress Taapsee Pannu has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty yet again, and said that every girl with a relatively more successful man is not a gold digger, and shared a tweet of the journalist, who tweeted the pictures of news headlines. Earlier also, Taapsee had slammed the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty by the media houses as well as the audiences.

It all started when actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and his family levelled serious allegations against Rhea, including abetment to suicide.

Taapsee tweeted, "Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a 'gold digger' and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time."

Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time. https://t.co/EYPmTplu5Q — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 5, 2020

When a netizen replied to Taapsee's tweet saying, "However in this headline - When they know they're getting questioned, the chances are that they'll throw the drugs, they're consumers & not drug dealers! While questioning is on, I don't think so we are the ones who can defend them when there's a proof of chats against them!"

On this Taapsee tweeted, "Hundred percent correct. N I guess the headline of 'my' comment states something totally different from what u r talking.And I said in my second line that the investigation agencies are doing their job.And in my last line as I said, one step at a time. Unless u read something else."

Unfortunately, Taapsee's tweet didn't receive much support from her own followers, and they started criticising the actress for the same.

One of her fans wrote, "I have been ur big fan not only bcoz of ur acting skills, but also for ur intelligence (which I presumed u r). But now, I feel sorry fr myself for wrong analysis. We all believe in Indian legal agencies and now what is coming out is sheer white.. no shades. Lets B Human."

Another user attacked Taapsee while slamming Rhea and tweeted, "She wasn't relatively more successful by any means. Get that straight in your head before coming out to defend the culprits and yes she was a gold digger and drug trafficker. You seem worried though why? @taapsee"

(Social media posts are unedited.)

An Angry Taapsee Pannu Blasts Kangana Ranaut For Taking Advantage Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death!