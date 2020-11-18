Taapsee Pannu On Rumours Of Doing Rajkumar Hirani-SRK Film: Who Doesn't Want To Romance SRK?
It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will be teaming up for a social comedy about immigration. A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "Like all Raju films, it revolves around a serious, globally relevant issue and is treated with gentle humour. The story moves between Punjab and Canada. This guy is jovial, he'll make you laugh and get emotional. Shah Rukh is growing his hair for the part."
Amid this, rumours flew thick that the makers have cast Taapsee Pannu opposite King Khan in this film. Recently, in an interview with Filmfare magazine, the Judwaa 2 actress reacted to these speculations.
Taapsee Pannu On Rumours Of Sharing Screen Space With SRK In Rajkumar Hirani's Next
The actress told the magazine, "The day I sign the film, I will be on my roof shouting and screaming. Who doesn't want to romance Shah Rukh Khan?"
Taapsee Pannu Is All Praise For Shah Rukh Khan
She further continued, "He was my producer for Badla. He's the most charming man I've ever come across. Even though I had very limited interactions with him on very limited occasions... but some people have that charm... he has that. I think if I get the chance to share the screen with him, I'll just be looking at him and admiring him in between shots... And Rajkumar Hirani... I will be shouting from my terrace the day I sign it. But until something is confirmed, I'm not going to talk about it."
Taapsee Pannu Talks About Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
In the same interview, Taapsee also opened up about resuming work amid the pandemic and said, "I was worried if I could still act. You know because it's like a muscle. You don't exercise the muscle, it rusts. I chose a Tamil film to get back with. I didn't speak Tamil for like the longest time ever. So, I was worried. But then it went fine. That was the only worry, not the illness."
Taapsee Pannu recently wrapped the shooting of Vinil Mathews' Haseen Dillruba. Her other projects include Indian cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, Loop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket.
