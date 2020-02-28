Taapsee Pannu Reacts To #BoycottThappad Twitter Trend: 'Does That Really Affect A Film?'

Recently, several netizens started trending a hashtag #BoycottThappad, calling for a ban on the film over Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha's involvement in the anti-CAA protests. The actor-director duo had participated in a peaceful protest in Mumbai that showed solidarity with JNU students. Reacting to the recent trend on Twitter asking for a boycott on Thappad, Taapsee hit back strongly at the trollers in an interview with Times Of India.

The actress was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I think personal opinions of actors should not affect their profession and I don't really think it does to an extent. It takes about 1000-2000 tweets to trend a certain hashtag. Does that really affect a film? I don't think so. I might have different social and political views from a lot of people but that does not mean people will not go and watch the film. An actor is never bigger than a film. A film has hundreds of people involved in it. It is stupid to decide whether or not you will watch a movie based on an actor's socio-political views."

Earlier while speaking about CAA, Taapsee had told IANS, "I haven't expressed my views on CAA because I haven't studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn't feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen."

Talking about Thappad, the film released in theatres today. The Anubhav Sinha directorial revolves around a women who decides to walk out of her marriage after getting slapped by her husband. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kumud Mishra.

In a recent interview, while speaking about the film, Taapsee had said, "It shows both the man's point of view and the woman's point of view, equally. Although the protagonist is Amrita, the film presents the arguments of both the man and the woman equally."

