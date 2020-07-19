Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Fresh Attack On Her With The ‘B Grade Actor’ Comment

Kangana Ranaut is back in the spotlight for having given an explosive interview to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, in connection with Sushant's death. While speaking with him, the Manikarnika actress once again accused producers like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra for indulging in nepotism and favouritism whilst ostracising the outsiders who toil big time to make it an industry that’s extremely lopsided and unjust.

Kangana then went on to take a dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, claiming that their allegiance to the likes of Karan Johar hasn’t fetched them much as they continue to be 'B grade’ actresses.

"Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am only saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya? Their whole existence is proof of nepotism. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person after this, I know," she had said.

And now, Taapsee has reacted to Kanagana grading her colleagues and her in a clap back tweet that read, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot” (sic).

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

It must be recollected that a few days ago, Kangana’s team had also slammed Taapsee by claiming that she gets movies and awards for attacking Kangana. She was previously attacked by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel as well, who had taken a dig at the Mulk actress by calling her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana.

ALSO READ: Simi Garewal Lauds Kangana Ranaut For Taking On The Powerful Filmmakers Of Bollywood

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Vows To Return Her Padma Shri If She Fails To Prove Her Claims About Sushant's Death