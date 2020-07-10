    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Vikas Dubey Encounter, Says 'Did Not Expect This'

      By
      |

      A day after Gangster Vikas Dubey's dramatic arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, he was shot dead in an encounter with police on Friday. According to reports, he tried to escape a road accident while being taken to Kanpur. Dubey snatched a weapon from one of the policemen after the accident, and then, in exchange of fire, he was killed.

      Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Vikas Dubey Encounter, Says Did Not Expect This

      While the news shocked the nation, Bollywood celebrities were just as baffled. Taapsee Pannu who is known to fiercely speak her mind, linked the events to a Bollywood plot and wrote on Twitter, "Wow! We did not expect this at all !!!! And then they say our Bollywood stories are far from reality."

      Taapsee's Tweet

      Taapsee's Tweet

      Fans were impressed by Taapsee's sarcastic tweet. One user replied, " OMG! Taapsee's befitting sly on the administration! Slayed the lies of UP police! Internet gone crazy! Taapsee won hearts! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaaaa! Yolo, swag, xoxo, faaaaaaaak, sksksksksk, (Skoda) Laura lehsun," while another user replied, "UP Police also acted a little like Taapsee & gave a befitting reply to Vikas Dubey."

      Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Will Not Be Playing Vikas Dubey In A Movie

      Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Will Not Be Playing Vikas Dubey In A Movie

      Meanwhile, a new report claimed that Manoj Bajpayee was going to play Vikas Dubey in a film. However, the actor quickly took to Twitter and revealed that it is "Wrong News".

      Vikas Dubey Was Arrested By Madhya Pradesh Police On July 9

      Vikas Dubey Was Arrested By Madhya Pradesh Police On July 9

      For the unversed, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal revealed that four policemen including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident. Vikas Dubey was accused of setting up a cold-blooded ambush that left eight policemen dead in Kanpur. He was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police on July 9 from the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

      After Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan Resumes Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Hello From Mars

      Taapsee Pannu After An Hour-Long Meeting Figured Out The Rs 36,000 Power Bill Was Accurate

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 18:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X