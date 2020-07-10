Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Vikas Dubey Encounter, Says 'Did Not Expect This'

A day after Gangster Vikas Dubey's dramatic arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, he was shot dead in an encounter with police on Friday. According to reports, he tried to escape a road accident while being taken to Kanpur. Dubey snatched a weapon from one of the policemen after the accident, and then, in exchange of fire, he was killed.

While the news shocked the nation, Bollywood celebrities were just as baffled. Taapsee Pannu who is known to fiercely speak her mind, linked the events to a Bollywood plot and wrote on Twitter, "Wow! We did not expect this at all !!!! And then they say our Bollywood stories are far from reality."

Taapsee's Tweet Fans were impressed by Taapsee's sarcastic tweet. One user replied, " OMG! Taapsee's befitting sly on the administration! Slayed the lies of UP police! Internet gone crazy! Taapsee won hearts! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaaaa! Yolo, swag, xoxo, faaaaaaaak, sksksksksk, (Skoda) Laura lehsun," while another user replied, "UP Police also acted a little like Taapsee & gave a befitting reply to Vikas Dubey." Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Will Not Be Playing Vikas Dubey In A Movie Meanwhile, a new report claimed that Manoj Bajpayee was going to play Vikas Dubey in a film. However, the actor quickly took to Twitter and revealed that it is "Wrong News". Vikas Dubey Was Arrested By Madhya Pradesh Police On July 9 For the unversed, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal revealed that four policemen including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident. Vikas Dubey was accused of setting up a cold-blooded ambush that left eight policemen dead in Kanpur. He was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police on July 9 from the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

