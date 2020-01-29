    For Quick Alerts
      Taapsee Pannu On How She Defended Herself From A Molester: ‘I Grabbed His Finger And Twisted It’

      Taapsee Pannu recently recounted an incident when she protected herself from a molester by grabbing his finger and twisting it. Taapsee was speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio chat show 'What Women Want', when she opened up about this incident.

      Taapsee On How She Defended Herself From A Molester

      Taapsee said, "We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That's when I realized that this has happened again," reported IANS.

      She continued, "This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area."

      On the work front, Taapsee has two releases lined up for this year. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which will release on February 28, 2020. The other movie is Haseen Dillruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Matthew. Apart from these films, Taapsee also has Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Tadka in her kitty.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 21:50 [IST]
      X