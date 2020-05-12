Taapsee Pannu Remembers Rishi Kapoor: His Compliments Sounded Like He Was Scolding You

Taapsee Pannu On The Lesser Known Side Of Rishi Kapoor

An India Today report quoted the Badla actress as saying, "Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he's scolding you, but that's how it is. I could connect with it."

The News Of Rishi Kapoor's Death Is Yet To Sink In

Speaking about his death, Taapsee said, "It's a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don't see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn't. I didn't see it coming.

Taapsee Pannu Recalls Rishi Kapoor As A Brilliant Storyteller

She said, "He messaged me for Thappad, it's unbelievable right now that he's gone. I'm lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he's a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories."

When Taapsee Pannu Condoled Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Earlier, Taapsee mourned the actor's demise by sharing a still from Mulk, in which both of them are seen hugging. Her heartfelt caption for the photo read, "My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally' honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our faces.