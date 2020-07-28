Taapsee Pannu Was To Work With Kangana Ranaut In Saand Ki Aankh; Reveals Why Kangana Rejected It

A while back, Anurag Kashyap had claimed that Kangana Ranaut was willing to work in Saand Ki Aankh only if it featured her as a solo lead in the film. While Kangana's team on social media dismissed Anurag's claims as 'lies', Taapsee Pannu has now corroborated Anurag on this statement.

Taapsee, who starred in the biographical sports drama Saand Ki Aankh, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, revealed that Kangana told the makers to make the film about one person. However, director Tushar Hiranandani was not okay with the idea.

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee was asked if she would ever work with Kangana, who has constantly been attacking her for reasons unknown.

Taapsee said, "Last time, when this was about to happen was for Saand Ki Aankh when Kangana was approached by the makers. I was told that it was turned down saying that why do you need another actress when I am doing it, you can make it about one person. My director wasn't okay with changing the script."

She added that she really loves collaborating with brilliant actors, and has done so in numerous films. "I would love to work with some brilliant co-stars, I have done so in Pink, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. I am positive of things becoming better," she said.

Talking about the same, Anurag had said in a previous interview with NDTV, "When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it." He'd added, "All her films have now become about herself.She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?"

Kangana's team had replied that Anurag was 'lying' and that Kangana had refused to be part of the film because she wanted senior actresses to have the opportunity to play 60-year old sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, on whom Saand Ki Aankh is based.

