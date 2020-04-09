Here’s Why Taapsee Pannu Defended Neha Dhupia Over Her Controversial ‘It’s Her Choice’ Comment

Not so long ago, the entire nation was hell bent to troll Neha Dhupia over her controversial comment in a reality show. It all happened when Neha trashed a contestant for slapping a girl who was cheating on him with five other guys. Neha Dhupia had said that it was the girl's 'choice' to cheat and no one gives him (the contestant) the right to raise a hand on his ex-girlfriend. Soon, Neha became the target of the trolls and each and every meme page was filled with memes of Neha.

Many celebrities including, Taapsee Pannu supported Neha Dhupia and slammed the trolls for attacking Neha's family with mean words.

In a recent interview, when Taapsee was asked about the Neha Dhupia controversy, the Badla actress cleared her stand and told Mumbai Mirror, "Neha feels that cheating is a moral choice but violence is not acceptable. I feel both are morally wrong. One can't be the answer for the other as two wrongs don't make a right. Ditto for trolls, who questioned her morality and targeted her husband and one-year-old daughter. I was speaking up against that."

Speaking of the trolls, Taapsee revealed how the same Twitter trolls tried to ban her film but they failed miserably because her last release, Thappad, did an amazing job at the box office.

She said, "Twitter is a war-zone, when you try answering the trolls, they manipulate your words and give everything a political turn, making things controversial. Then, they will ask for your film to be banned. When it works despite them, they are enraged."

What's your take on Taapsee's comment on the Neha Dhupia controversy? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.