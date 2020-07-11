Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta Will Be The First Film To Get COVID-19 Special Insurance
The makers of upcoming Hindi film Looop Lapeta, are in talks to formulate COVID-19 insurance for all future projects. Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu is a Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run directed by Tom Tykwer. Producer Atul Kasbekar shared details of what this special insurance would comprise of, and how it will change filming for the industry.
Atul Kasbekar told Mid Day that the film's team is in touch with the legal expert, Anand Desai of DSK Legal. Sharing in detail about the insurance he added, "Insuring a film so far implied guarding the product against unforeseen incidents like the illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities leading to delays in the schedule. Since COVID is a new development, we are working out the details of what the insurance plan should entail."
How COVID-19 Insurance Will Help Filmmakers
Talking about how it would change things for producers and filmmakers he added, "Hypothetically, if a crew member tests positive, the entire unit will have to be quarantined, leading to the shoot being halted. If the film is covered under the insurance plan, the producers will not incur a financial loss stemming from the delay."
Looop Lapeta Is A Remake Of Run Lola Run
Back in February 2020, Taapsee announced the film on her social media accounts and wrote," Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run."
She also shared details about the film including its release date. The post further read, "Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!"
Taapsee Recently Revealed She Has Returned To Work
The 1998 film, Run Lola Run is a classic and was highly appreciated for its story and direction. It follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Meanwhile, last weekend Taapsee took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from her makeup van, hinting that she has already returned to work.
