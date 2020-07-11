Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta Will Be The First Film To Get COVID-19 Special Insurance

How COVID-19 Insurance Will Help Filmmakers

Talking about how it would change things for producers and filmmakers he added, "Hypothetically, if a crew member tests positive, the entire unit will have to be quarantined, leading to the shoot being halted. If the film is covered under the insurance plan, the producers will not incur a financial loss stemming from the delay."

Looop Lapeta Is A Remake Of Run Lola Run

Back in February 2020, Taapsee announced the film on her social media accounts and wrote," Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run."

She also shared details about the film including its release date. The post further read, "Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!"

Taapsee Recently Revealed She Has Returned To Work

The 1998 film, Run Lola Run is a classic and was highly appreciated for its story and direction. It follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Meanwhile, last weekend Taapsee took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from her makeup van, hinting that she has already returned to work.