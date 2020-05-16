    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Says Actors Likely To Face Pay Cuts; Says She Is Ready For It

      By
      |

      The Coronavirus crisis and the lockdown have set the economy back in a massive way. From large industries to migrant workers, everyone has been affected by the lockdown. The film industry especially, has taken a massive hit due to the shutting down of theatres and halting of productions. Taapsee Pannu says that she will not be surprised if actors face a salary cut, and that she is ready for one.

      {photo-feature}

      ALSO READ: INOX Theatres Slams Gulabo Sitabo OTT Release Announcement: Read Full Statement

      ALSO READ: Producers Guild Slams INOX And PVR For Criticising Direct-To-OTT Film Releases Amid COVID-19 Crisis

      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X