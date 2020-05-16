Taapsee Pannu Says Actors Likely To Face Pay Cuts; Says She Is Ready For It

The Coronavirus crisis and the lockdown have set the economy back in a massive way. From large industries to migrant workers, everyone has been affected by the lockdown. The film industry especially, has taken a massive hit due to the shutting down of theatres and halting of productions. Taapsee Pannu says that she will not be surprised if actors face a salary cut, and that she is ready for one.

मुझे कोई हैरानी नहीं है कि वो नाराज़ हैं। उनका नाराज़ होना बनता है पर ज़रूरी देखना है कि समय का पहिया किस तरफ़ घूम रहा है। समय और हालात के बीच रास्ता निकालने वाला ही कामयाब कहलाता है। https://t.co/RGzQkozX3E — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 16, 2020

