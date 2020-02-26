Taapsee Pannu Says Her Heart Broke When She Didn’t Win An Award For Pink; ‘Nothing Shook Me Later'

Taapsee Pannu is a force to be reckoned with in the Hindi film industry. The actress has been breaking boundaries of mainstream Bollywood cinema since her 2016 film Pink. Although she has received much critical acclaim for her performances, she has not received the same recognition at award shows.

Taapsee says that her heart broke only once when she didn't receive a much deserved award, and that was for Pink. That experience broke something in her but nothing has shook her after that.

Hindustan Times quoted Taapsee as saying, "The only time my heart broke and that pinch of not getting awards was in 2016 when Pink released. I was not nominated (for awards) and even in couple of places where I was nominated I didn't win when everyone I met was raving about the film and my performance. So much so that Shoojit Sircar said get your clothes stitched, you are going to win all the awards."

It was only this year that Taapsee won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critic's Choice), for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh.

She continued, "A girl, who was relatively new to the film industry at that point, did pin a lot of hopes and when it didn't happen that year, it did break something in me. After that, nothing shook me further. Now when I get awards, I am thankful to the jury, critics have been especially kind to me but now that heartbreak doesn't happen."

Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Thappad, a film directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film has been grabbing the headlines ever since its trailer first dropped, and early reviews have been hailing the film saying it's 'much needed' and praising Taapsee for her performance. Thappad challenges the so-called small acts of domestic violence which are brushed under the carpet. The film hits the screens on February 28.

ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha And Taapsee Pannu Are All Elated After Thappad's First Screening In Delhi

ALSO READ: Is Taapsee Pannu's Thappad A Male-bashing Film? Here's What Actor Pavail Gulati Has To Say