Taapsee Pannu Says Kangana's 'B-Grade Actress' Comment Irked Her: 'You Can't Discredit My Hard Work'

Taapsee Pannu On Why She Hit Back At Kangana Ranaut

The actress was quoted as saying, "This hasn't been the first time. I have been saying consistently, since this outsider-insider debate began, I am very proud of being an outsider. Because good or bad, right or wrong, it's my journey. That's the beauty of being an outsider. But what irked me was the fact that I was getting discredited."

'I Am Not Going To Take Personal Digs At People,' Says Taapsee

Taapsee continued in her interview, "I am okay with people calling me names, I can't change their thinking. But you can't discredit my hard work, just because I don't follow the same rules. That doesn't make me inferior in any way. I am not going to take personal digs at people. I am not going to justify who I am, my filmography is out there for people to see."

Taapsee Pannu On The Insider-Outsider Debate In Bollywood

The actress said, "Outsider is the label or tag that we get. Actors like me Kangana, Swara Bhasker, who are not from a film family. We are all outsiders and we have had our journey." She said that she and Sushant have had similar journeys. However, she chose not to talk about it because she never met him or crossed paths with him at events.

Taapsee further added, "I suddenly can't get into the debate just to get my two bits of attention and try to have my personal vendetta. We all fight our own battles, Sushant was fighting his. I was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh, she (Kangana) didn't come and support me, I didn't ask for it also."

'Look At The Kind Of Coverage Taimur Gets Today; I Don't Get That Much Of Coverage In Spite Of Trying To Work Hard,' Says Taapsee

On being asked if the nepotism and insider-outsider debate is getting coloured, Taapsee told CNN-News 18, "Everyone is trying to get their own personal vendetta sorted in this. Industry is one part of nepotism. But so is the media and the audience. Why don't they watch our films, first day first show? Why didn't they make Sonchiriya a big hit? Why don't they go for outsiders' films the way they go for the star kids' films? All of us are a part of this game. It's not just one group of people. Look at the kind of coverage Taimur gets today. I don't get that much of coverage in spite of trying to work really hard, that's unfair. But we can't keep playing name games and harassing people.

Taapsee On Losing Films To Star Kids

Further in her interview, the actress revealed that she lost films to star kids and was unprofessionally replaced in films. However, she chose to be "atmanirbhar." The actress said that she has "no regrets" about her film journey.