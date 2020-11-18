Taapsee Pannu: I Treat Amitabh Bachchan Like Any Other Young Co-Star

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. Give her any role to play, and she will nail it. Pink and Badla are two of the most popular films of Taapsee, and in both the films, she has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. In her recent tete-a-tete with Filmfare, Taapsee spoke about being Big B's co-star, and shared her experience of working with him.

Taapsee said that she feels blessed to have had the chance to work with Big B twice.

She said, "When you think about an Amitabh Bachchan film early in your career, you think it'll be an Amitabh Bachchan film. To get some pretty substantial parts to play opposite or next to him is a big deal. I think the chemistry works best because I've switched off the button in my head that he is the Amitabh Bachchan. I treat him like any other young co-star, be it Vicky Kaushal or Varun Dhawan."

Taapsee further added that she doesn't treat the megastar like a demi-god, as he doesn't treat her like someone who isn't from his generation.

"We end up having a good conversation sitting next to each other. That really brings out the best in both of us. The most important thing I learnt was you're never too old to learn. He just keeps evolving every year. His dedication towards trying to explore new kinds of stories and genres, at this age, when he could just relax is something that most of us in today's generation can learn from," said Taapsee, while praising Big B.

In the same interview, she spoke about her film Pink and said that she discovered her new side when she was doing the film.

"Before Pink, I always used to say I will never be able to cry on camera. When I started working for Pink, I didn't use glycerine at all. I just brainwashed myself into thinking that that incident has happened to me. Then, every scene came naturally. All that choking up was natural. I've been trying to push the envelope ever since," asserted Taapsee.

