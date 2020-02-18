Taapsee Pannu Says Success Has Given Her Confidence That Her Choice Of Films Are Right

Taapsee Pannu is making incredible headway in her film career. The actress has been knocking it out of the park with almost every performance of hers for the past few years, and has therefore seen critical and commercial success. As she gears up for another fruitful year with many films lined up for release, Taapsee says that success has only given her confidence to believe that she is making the right choices in films.

Speaking to IANS, Taapsee said, "Success has given me the confidence that I am heading in the right direction and my judgment on films are right. So, my choices of films are the gift of success."

She continued, "If I give inputs in the process of making a film and people listen to me, it is because I have managed to become a bankable actor. Filmmaking is a business and unless producers have the confidence that investing in my films will get a financial return, why would they put their money."

Taapsee is vocal with her fight for gender equality and pay parity not just in the industry, but for women everywhere. Regarding this, she said, "How I stand for gender equality and women's right has nothing to do with success, but everything to do with upbringing. I was never told that I am any less because I am a girl. I have a sister and, whether it is education, jobs or any other choice we made, in our house my parents never questioned it because we are girls. So the choice of films that I make is a reflection of my mindset. My audience sees my belief in my choices."

Taapsee's next film, Thappad is slated for release on February 28, 2020. It has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. Apart from Thappad, she also has Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dilruba, Womaniya, and Tadka scheduled for release this year.

