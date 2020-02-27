Taapsee Pannu Sings Praises Of Thappad Director Anubhav Sinha In A Heartfelt Note!

Taapsee Pannu penned a truly touching note for her director Anubhav Sinha, ahead of their film Thappad's release. Taapsee, who has previously worked with him in Mulk, declared that she is the biggest fan of his love affair with words and lines.

Sharing a sweet picture of her and Anubhav on the sets of Thappad, she also wrote that she is a proud witness of his 2.0 version, referring to the social-centric movies he has been directing off-late.

Taapsee wrote, "Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu (I know you don't need support, I have just come to give you company). That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don't know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!"

Continuing to sing praises of him, she wrote, "He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it's WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career's best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD !"

Anubhav has delivered a hat-trick with three consecutive films, Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019) and Thappad (2020) generating rave reviews from critics and movie goers. Although Thappad is yet to release, early reviews of the film are overwhelmingly positive. It hits screens on February 28. The film addresses the issue of domestic violence.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's Thappad's Early Movie Reviews Are Out!

ALSO READ: Is Taapsee Pannu's Thappad A Male-bashing Film? Here's What Actor Pavail Gulati Has To Say