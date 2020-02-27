    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Sings Praises Of Thappad Director Anubhav Sinha In A Heartfelt Note!

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu penned a truly touching note for her director Anubhav Sinha, ahead of their film Thappad's release. Taapsee, who has previously worked with him in Mulk, declared that she is the biggest fan of his love affair with words and lines.

      Sharing a sweet picture of her and Anubhav on the sets of Thappad, she also wrote that she is a proud witness of his 2.0 version, referring to the social-centric movies he has been directing off-late.

      Taapsee Pens A Heartfelt Note For Thappad Director Anubhav

      Taapsee wrote, "Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu (I know you don't need support, I have just come to give you company). That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don't know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!"

      Continuing to sing praises of him, she wrote, "He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it's WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career's best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD !"

      View this post on Instagram

      “मालूम है आपको सहारे की ज़रूरत नहीं है, मैं बस साथ देने आया हूँ “ that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is! He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring 😜) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD ! ❤️🤗 @anubhavsinhaa

      A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

      Anubhav has delivered a hat-trick with three consecutive films, Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019) and Thappad (2020) generating rave reviews from critics and movie goers. Although Thappad is yet to release, early reviews of the film are overwhelmingly positive. It hits screens on February 28. The film addresses the issue of domestic violence.

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's Thappad's Early Movie Reviews Are Out!

      ALSO READ: Is Taapsee Pannu's Thappad A Male-bashing Film? Here's What Actor Pavail Gulati Has To Say

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 19:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X