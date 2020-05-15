Taapsee Pannu Supports Gulabo Sitabo And Shakuntala Devi’s Digital Release!

Actress Taapsee Pannu comes out in support of the makers of Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, who have decided to release their films on Amazon Prime Video. Post the makers' announcement, INOX and PVR criticised the makers and said that such a step goes against the tradition of films hitting the cinema houses first. However, Taapsee has backed the decision of the digital release.

She said, "I guess we are at the brink of witnessing a paradigm shift. All I can say is it's going to have a lot of collateral. For good for some and bad for others. Let's just go back to the saying 'change is the only constant'. The question is who makes the change 'worth it'."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also agreed with Taapsee and wrote on his Twitter page, "The producers and the director want the best for their film. One wants investments to be protected the other wants her/his film to be experienced by maximum people over the longest duration of time. Why should exhibitors feel threatened? You win some, you lose some. Right now, it is a battle for survival. If producers survive, exhibitors will thrive. Live and let live."

He further wrote, "The big screen will not get replaced by OTT. Audiences will have more choice. They will go to the theatres. Many films will find their audience on OTT. But that is the future. Right now it is a battle for survival. If producers survive exhibitors will thrive. Live and let live."

Actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also slammed the theatres chain for criticising filmmakers, opting for a digital release.

She tweeted, "Question-Do theatres run movies or do movies run theatres? Content is king. The platform is secondary. People's safety MUST take priority over profitability. If we truly care for our audience, we need to take the movies to them. Not lure them to theatres until we can guarantee safety."