      Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Zoya Akhtar & Others Protest Against JNU Violence

      Bollywood celebrities are showing solidarity with the students and faculty members of Jawaharlal Nehru University, after they were beaten up by a masked mob who entered the university campus on Sunday night. Many celebs such as Swara Bhaskar, Taapsse Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took to their social media to strongly condemn the attacks.

      On Monday night, Swara, Taapsee, Dia Mirza, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Saurabh Shukla and others came together to take part in protests against JNU violence, in Mumbai.

      Bollywood Shows Solidarity

      In a strong show of solidarity with the students of JNU, Bollywood came together like never before. From Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Saurabh Shukla, Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Gauahar Khan, many protested against the mob violence in the university on Sunday night.

      Celebs Join Protests In Mumbai's Carter Road

      The protest was held in Mumbai's Carter Road, where thousands of people gathered. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha waved the tricolour flag, whereas others held placards.

      Taapsee Stands With JNU

      Taapsee had earlier taken to Twitter to condemn the violence on innocent students and the faculty members who tried to protect them.

      Swara Arrives After Making An Emotional Social Media Appeal

      When news of the JNU attacks broke out, Swara had made a tearful appeal on Twitter asking the police to control the mob situation.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 1:14 [IST]
