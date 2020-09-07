    For Quick Alerts
      Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker And Others Slam Media For Mobbing Rhea Chakraborty Outside NCB Office

      By
      |

      On Sunday (September 6, 2020), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. When the actress reached the NCB office, despite being escorted by the police personnel, the actress was mobbed by mediapersons. A video went viral on social media in which Rhea is seen being heckled and pushed by the media as she struggles to make her way to the NCB office.

      Many celebrities from the film fraternity like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and others took to their respective Twitter pages to slam the media for mobbing the actress and flouting all standard protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what they had to say.

      Taapsee Pannu

      The Thappad actress tweeted, "In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to."

      Swara Bhasker

      "India... witness our lowest! Shameful witch hunt! Disgusting..," read Swara Bhasker's tweet.

      Huma Qureshi

      The actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "What is wrong with us ?? We cannot behave like this. Sure the truth must come out but this girl deserves her space as a woman , basic respect and her right to social distancing norms."

      Dia Mirza

      The Sanju actress tweeted, "The law must and will take it's course. This behaviour reprehensible in every way. Enough! Why can't Rhea be given space and the right to physical distancing? Why are the media behaving like vultures? Please please give her space. Stop attacking/dehumanising her & her family."

      Anubhav Sinha

      "The video of Rhea's entry into the NCB office is truly representative of the power of media over law and order in Mumbai. And yes, this is much worse than being called names. Any names," wrote the Mulk director.

