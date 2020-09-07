Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker And Others Slam Media For Mobbing Rhea Chakraborty Outside NCB Office

Taapsee Pannu

The Thappad actress tweeted, "In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to."

Swara Bhasker

"India... witness our lowest! Shameful witch hunt! Disgusting..," read Swara Bhasker's tweet.

Huma Qureshi

The actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "What is wrong with us ?? We cannot behave like this. Sure the truth must come out but this girl deserves her space as a woman , basic respect and her right to social distancing norms."

Dia Mirza

The Sanju actress tweeted, "The law must and will take it's course. This behaviour reprehensible in every way. Enough! Why can't Rhea be given space and the right to physical distancing? Why are the media behaving like vultures? Please please give her space. Stop attacking/dehumanising her & her family."

Anubhav Sinha

"The video of Rhea's entry into the NCB office is truly representative of the power of media over law and order in Mumbai. And yes, this is much worse than being called names. Any names," wrote the Mulk director.